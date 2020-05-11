STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 lockdown: Sans MGNREGS jobs, rural workers throng Paradip

As jobs are not happening in rural areas, we travel to Paradip where plenty of employment opportunities are available under UWEI.

Published: 11th May 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Workers engaged in beautification work under UWEI in Paradip

Workers engaged in beautification work under UWEI in Paradip | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Reeling under the lockdown and lack of jobs under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), a  large number of daily wagers in rural areas of the district are making a beeline for Paradip in quest of work

With the coronavirus outbreak affecting the livelihood of the poor, the State Government had decided to activate jobs under MGNREGS and Urban Wage Employment Initiative (UWEI). However, as work under MGNREGS is yet to start in several panchayats of the district, many poor villagers are forced to travel to Paradip where UWEI has already been implemented by the municipal authorities.

Daily wagers of several panchayats in Kujang and Erasma block, which are adjacent to Paradip Municipality, alleged that since no employment opportunities are available under MGNREGS in their villages even after relaxation of restrictions, they are travelling to Paradip town every day to work in the port town. Many villagers of Paradipgarh, Biswali, Bhutmundei and Nuagarh of Kujang, Dhinkia, Gadakujang, Nuagaon and Balitutha of Erasama are going to Paradip daily by covering 10-20 km.

Pramoda Swain of Dhinkia said, “We are living in a pathetic condition due to lack of livelihood options. As jobs are not happening in rural areas, we travel to Paradip where plenty of employment opportunities are available under UWEI. While many villagers are forced to opt for domestic work, others are engaged in the port area.” Swain accused the district officials of neglect in implementing MGNREGS in rural areas.

Dhinkia sarpanch Kishore Parida admitted that not a single project under MGNREGS has been started in any of the panchayats in Erasama block. “Though we have sought the intervention of the block development officer (BDO), nothing has been done in this regard,” he claimed. Similarly, Paradipgarh sarpanch Mihir Ranjan Sahoo said the administration is yet to start any MGNREGS project in Kujang. “Our panchayat had submitted proposals for 12 projects at a cost of `60 lakh to the administration. However, not a single project has been implemented under MGNREGS,” he said.

Besides, the wage of `206 per day under the rural job scheme is very less due to which villagers prefer to go to Paradip town where they can easily earn `450 to `500 per day, Sahoo added.Kujang BDO Pooja Lenka said implementation of MGNREGS projects has been delayed due to some error in muster roll generation work at the State level. So far, only one project is underway in Mallasahi panchayat, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MGNREGS Odisha labour workers Paradip coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp