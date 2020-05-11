COVID-19: Odisha industries asked to open isolation units for workers

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The district administration on Sunday asked local industries to open isolation centers on their premises and ensure strict compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines while engaging the workforce. The comes after several industries in Paradip were allegedly found violating coronavirus guidelines. On Friday, the administration sealed the factory of Kalinga Calciner Limited in Paradip for flouting norms.

The pet coke producing company had allegedly engaged hundreds of workers even as it had permission to employ only 39 to run the factory. Besides, the workers were not wearing masks and adhering to the social distancing norm.

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra interacted with representatives of different industries and advised them to provide employment to local and migrant workers by ensuring social distance and use of masks and sanitiser.

The Collector also advised the industries to use thermal scanners to screen the employees including migrant workers. He also visited the Covid-19 hospital in Paradip.

Meanwhile, Paradip Port Trust (PPT) has started thermal scanning of truck drivers and helpers entering the port area for cargo operation.