STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: One lakh more migrants set to return to Odisha

However, migrants from Surat have demanded that the number of special trains should be increased to bring all the stranded workers to Odisha.

Published: 11th May 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

odisha migrants

A bus carries migrant labourers from Khordha Road Railway Station to their respective destination in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With more than one lakh migrant workers set to return to Odisha during the next few weeks, the infrastructure made ready by the State Government to deal with the situation is likely to come under severe strain.

Four Shramik Special trains on Sunday reached Odisha carrying nearly 5,000 returnees who will be immediately quarantined after reaching their destinations. Out of the four trains, two were from Ahmedabad to Khurda, one was from Mumbai to Titlagarh and another one was from Surat to Jagannathpur.

Official sources said four more trains will leave from different states to Odisha on Monday. Three trains will leave from Surat to Jagannathpur while one train will be from Andhra Pradesh to Titlagarh.However, migrants from Surat have demanded that the number of special trains should be increased to bring all the stranded workers to Odisha.

Sources maintained that around 85 special trains will be required to accommodate all the migrant workers who want to return to their homes in Odisha from Surat. However, if the State Government allows running of only one or two trains, it will take more than two months to bring back all the migrants home.

Meanwhile, chief spokesperson of Odisha Government on Covid-19 Subroto Bagchi said 3,193 Odia people have returned on Sunday. So far, 55,916 stranded Odias have returned to Odisha by trains, buses and other vehicles. He said 14,513 temporary health centres with 5,81,462 beds have been readied in 6,798 gram panchayats to provide Covid-19 health services to the returnees.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ganeswar Behera has requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to ensure accommodation of stranded migrants from Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha-bound Shramik Express from Surat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha migrants return coronavirus COVID 19 Odisha coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp