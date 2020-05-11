Ganjam coronavirus positive cases surge after migrants workers return

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Sitting on a volcano of coronavirus after the return of migrant workers, Ganjam reported another 36 positive cases on Sunday. The district has recorded a total of 125 cases during the last eight days. Of the 125 cases, all but one have returned from Surat. On the day, 1,180 migrants returned to Ganjam from Surat and were accommodated in quarantine centres after screening.

With thousands of migrant workers scheduled to arrive in the district in the coming days from the hotbeds of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, further rise in cases is inevitable. Sources said the report of over 200 samples collected from the migrants are still awaited.With the returnees arriving in Ganjam in buses and trains without maintaining social distance, locals fear the spread of the deadly virus will assume alarming proportions in the district. Over eight lakhs workers of the district are in Surat and Mumbai.

Despite the administration putting in place necessary precautionary measures, many returnees escaped quarantine and reached their native villages. Besides, relatives and family members of the migrant workers visited them at quarantine centres.Taking to Twitter on the day, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said, “We request again all people of Ganjam to stay away from quarantine centres. All returnees are from Hotspots. We are taking care of them. Some relatives trying to visit centre. Such people will be booked for violating rules.”

Since many inmates of quarantine centres in rural areas have been found taking bath in nearby ponds, Kulange requested them to avoid venturing outside and bathing in pond.The administration has decided to open four new dedicated hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients in view of the spurt positive cases. Kulange said preparations are in full swing to set up the hospitals and make them operational at the earliest. The hospitals, which will come up at Bhanjanagar, Hinjili, Narendrapur and Chhatrapur, will have adequate number of beds, trained doctors, ICU wards, ventilators, medical equipment, nurses, microbiologists and healthcare workers.

The Collector said despite the steep rise in cases, there has been no community spread in the district. So far, over 40,000 migrants have been accommodated in 2,983 quarantine centres in the district. While 47 suspected patients have been housed in the isolation ward of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, another 41 are in the Covid care centre near the CDMO’s office.

Meanwhile, the administration has confirmed that the death of a patient, which occurred a couple of days back, was due to coronavirus. Prafulla Behera (45) of Matiasahi village in Polasara block had been admitted to the quarantine centre at Dhunkapada on April 30.

Kulange said though Behera had contracted the infection, he took medicines to suppress the symptoms. His body was cremated at an unknown place amid tight security on Saturday night.On the day, Odisha DGP Abhay visited the district to take stock of the situation.

2 test +ve, home quarantine stopped

Puri: Two more positive cases were reported from Swargadwar area in Puri town on Sunday. The patients, a 58-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son with travel history to Kolkata have been shifted to a Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar. With this the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Puri rose to three. Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu said the duo arrived at Puri on May 5 from Kolkata and were under home quarantine. Their swabs were collected on May 7. Sources said Swargadwar is likely to be declared a containment zone on Monday. Collector Balwant Singh said the administration has made it mandatory for all returnees to remain in institutional quarantine. The decision was taken after the moth-son duo violated norms and freely moved around in public places despite being in home quarantine.

Five more cases in Jajpur

Jajpur: Another five Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Jajpur on Sunday, taking the total to 60 in the district. All the fresh cases are from quarantine centres. Of the 5 patients, two are Surat returnees while two are contacts of a previous case who had travel history to West Bengal. The remaining one is also a WB returnee. With this, the number of active cases in the district stood at 58 while two patients have recovered so far. Meanwhile, the district administration extended containment status of several villages in Dasarathapur block till May 24. The decision was taken as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. These villages are Katikata, Birajapur, Mohanty Patna, Akarapada and Deopada. Dasarathapur block alone has 28 positive cases. While 18 cases are contacts of WB returnees, the rest 10 have travel history to the neighbouring State.