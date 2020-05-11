High coronavirus alert over migrants’ return in Odisha's Kalahandi district

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/BALANGIR: With the rise in the number of migrant workers returning to Kalahandi district, the administration has gone on high alert. Till Saturday, 845 migrant workers have been accommodated at temporary health camps in different blocks of the district. On Sunday, 444 more persons reached the district from the Motu inter-State border check gate and at Titlagarh railway station.

Of them, 208 persons, who arrived at Titlagarh railway station, were brought to the district by bus and dispatched to health camps in Golamunda block and Bhawanipatna. Around 400 more migrants are expected to enter the district on Monday through Motu where a team of officials led by Additional Tehsildar, Bhawanipatna Bholanath Majhi and finance expert of DPMU Pravamaya Mishra are camping to receive and verify documents of the returnees.

For the smooth functioning, monitoring and management of the temporary health camps and to redress the grievances of the migrant workers staying there for the period of quarantine, a district-level call center has been functioning at the district headquarters since May 4.

In Balangir district, 1,200 migrants from 27 districts of the State from Maharashtra reached Titlagarh on a special train. The train had left from Panvel on Saturday. They were sent to their native districts by the administration on buses and other means.

In view of migrant workers returning to Odisha in special trains from other states, the district administration has imposed curfew in Titlagarh town to deter people from gathering on roads. The curfew will be in force from 9.00 am to 12.00 midnight.