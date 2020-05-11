Odisha six-year-old suffocates to death in car

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A six-year-old boy was suffocated to death after being trapped in a car in Halandhakhola village within Bhanjanagar police limits on Saturday.

In absence of his father Bikram Pradhan, who is stranded in Surat, the victim, Saikrishna Pradhan along with his mother had gone to the village to attend the 10th-day death ritual of a relative.

While family members were busy in the rituals, Saikrishna went inside the car which got locked automatically.

After some time, family members started searching for the child and found him unconscious in the car. The kid was taken to Bhanjanagar where doctors declared him brought dead.A case has been registered and an investigation is on.