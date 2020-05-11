STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rath construction work starts at Dwitiya Srikhetra

The construction of chariots for the 13-day Rath Yatra in Baripada, known as the Dwitiya Srikhetra in Odisha, commenced on Sunday after the endowment department intervened into the matter.

Published: 11th May 2020 09:43 AM

Carpenters inspect the timber to be used in chariot construction

Carpenters inspect the timber to be used in chariot construction

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The construction of chariots for the 13-day Rath Yatra in Baripada, known as the Dwitiya Srikhetra in Odisha, commenced on Sunday after the endowment department intervened into the matter. The decision to expedite the work was taken at a meeting chaired by Sub Collector Basanta Kumar Sethi on Saturday. With the annual car festival scheduled to be held on June 23, it was agreed upon to quicken the pace of work on the chariot construction by putting in extra hours of work. Strict adherence to social distancing protocol besides wearing of mask, was considered an essential pre-requisite before work began.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Ratha Mohapatra (chief carpenter), said the department also resolved to provide napkins to Maharanas (carpenters). The Sub Collector stressed that the Maharanas will not be allowed to go home until the chariots’ construction is completed.

The department will make arrangements for their temporary accommodation at a house in the Grand Road, he said. He further stated that the carpenters will initially have to bear the food charges until the department takes a decision on the same.

The meeting was held at the Grand Road in front of the Haribaldev Jew Temple in the presence of authorities of the endowment department, servitors and carpenters, besides the Sub Collector.

With lockdown restrictions in place shortage of timber and no update from the district administration, construction work of the chariots had been stalled after conduct of initial rituals on Akshaya Tritiya festival. So far, the 33 Maharanas engaged in chariot construction have completed only 10 per cent of the work.

Rath Yatra Dwitiya Srikhetra Rath construction
