STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

23 more COVID-19 patients in Odisha, all but two had returned from Surat

The number of cases in the state is now 437.  There are 349 active cases, with 84 people having recovered and been discharged from hospitals. Three people have succumbed to the disease so far.

Published: 12th May 2020 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Fire personnel spraying disinfectant at Niliabag in Balasore town. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Twenty-three more COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha on Tuesday, pushing the state's overall tally to 437. Fifteen of the new cases were reported from Balasore, three each from Ganjam and Jajpur and one each from Boudh and Puri.

Of the 15 cases detected in Balasore, 13 are Surat returnees, while one has returned from West Bengal. The three each from Jajpur and Ganjam and the people affected in Boudh and Puri have also returned from Surat.

With this, the number of cases rose to 57 in Balasore, 157 in Ganjam, 64 in Jajpur, five in Boudh and four in Puri.

Health and Family Welfare department sources said the state has recorded as many as 46 cases in the last 24 hours of which 42 are from quarantine centres.

Among them, 38, including 21 in Ganjam and 13 in Balasore, are linked to Surat and four are attributed to West Bengal. Two cases in Sundargarh are from the Rourkela containment zone.

“While the affected people have been sent to COVID-19 hospitals from the quarantine centres and the containment zone, tracing of contacts and travel history is on for the others,” said a health official.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 349, with 84 people having recovered and been discharged from hospitals. Three people have succumbed to the disease so far.

Meanwhile, after a series of training and capacity building programmes for health workers in Odisha, the state government has started conducting mock drills to test the preparedness at COVID-19 hospitals and care centres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Balasore COVID-19 Coronavirus Surat
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp