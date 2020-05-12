STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Another Odisha man dies of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi

On being informed about his death, Mahendra’s wife and other family members had appealed to the Union Government to bring back his body to India for cremation.

Published: 12th May 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Another expatriate from the district has reportedly died of coronavirus in Abu Dhabi on May 8. With this, the toll of Kendrapara people dying of COVID-19 in Gulf countries has touched three.

Mahendra Kumar Nath

Mahendra Kumar Nath of Gopitira village within Pattamundai police limits succumbed to COVID-19 in a hospital in the capital of United Arab Emirates (UAE). A resident of Abu Dhabi for 12 years, Mahendra was working as a supervisor in a company there. He is survived by wife and a six-year-old daughter, said District Labour Officer (DLO) Ramachandra Nayak.

On being informed about his death, Mahendra’s wife and other family members had appealed to the Union Government to bring back his body to India for cremation. However, UAE officials informed them that they performed final rites of the deceased in Abu Dhabi after taking permission from some of his family members.

Earlier, Niranjan Mallick (42), a plumber of Malipur village in Pattamundai block died while undergoing treatment for the virus in a hospital in Dubai on 30 April. One Babaji Sethi (43) of Pattamundai town succumbed to the virus in Dubai on April 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp