Another Odisha man dies of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Another expatriate from the district has reportedly died of coronavirus in Abu Dhabi on May 8. With this, the toll of Kendrapara people dying of COVID-19 in Gulf countries has touched three.

Mahendra Kumar Nath of Gopitira village within Pattamundai police limits succumbed to COVID-19 in a hospital in the capital of United Arab Emirates (UAE). A resident of Abu Dhabi for 12 years, Mahendra was working as a supervisor in a company there. He is survived by wife and a six-year-old daughter, said District Labour Officer (DLO) Ramachandra Nayak.

On being informed about his death, Mahendra’s wife and other family members had appealed to the Union Government to bring back his body to India for cremation. However, UAE officials informed them that they performed final rites of the deceased in Abu Dhabi after taking permission from some of his family members.

Earlier, Niranjan Mallick (42), a plumber of Malipur village in Pattamundai block died while undergoing treatment for the virus in a hospital in Dubai on 30 April. One Babaji Sethi (43) of Pattamundai town succumbed to the virus in Dubai on April 29.