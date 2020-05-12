STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar-New Delhi train services from tomorrow

A railway spokesperson said advance confirmed tickets up to seven days will be given through IRCTC website.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People stranded in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal can now avail train services to and from Odisha with the Indian Railways introducing one pair of special trains between New Delhi and Bhubaneswar from Wednesday.

A special train will start from Bhubaneswar at 10 am daily from Wednesday. The train will be fully air-conditioned having 17 coaches of 3AC, 2AC and 1st AC type. Another train from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar will start from Thursday.

The trains will have stoppages at Balasore, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tata, Bokaro Steel City, Gaya, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction and Kanpur Central.A railway spokesperson said advance confirmed tickets up to seven days will be given through IRCTC website. “Cancellation of tickets will be permitted online up to 24 hours of scheduled departure of the train and 50 per cent cancellation charges will be applicable. Limited variety of eatables and packaged drinking water will be available on payment inside train. Passengers have been advised to carry their own food,” he said. Since bedroll linen will not be provided, passengers have been suggested to bring their own bed-sheets for convenience.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has urged passengers to arrive at platform from Master Canteen Side at least 90 minutes before departure of the train. “Passengers with confirmed tickets only will be allowed into the platform. All passengers will have to clear medical screening before being allowed to board the train. Only asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to travel,” the spokesperson said.

