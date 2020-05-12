BSE issues SOP to resume matric evaluation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the evaluation of answer sheets of matriculation examination scheduled to resume from May 20, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has come up with a set of modified procedures for the purpose.

The BSE has asked all the District Education Officers (DEOs) to ensure that heads of the institutions under their jurisdiction relieve the Chief Examiners/ Deputy Chief Examiners/ Examiners/ Scrutinisers, who had joined earlier for evaluation on March 18 and 19 immediately, to join at their pre-designated evaluation centres on May 20.

“In order to expedite the evaluation process, we have appointed additional 6,000 examiners in addition to the existing 17,000 examiners. Their names are now available at the board’s official website www.bseodisha.ac.in. All heads of the institutions are requested to download the same and relieve the newly appointed examiners to join in the evaluation duty from May 20 at the earlier designated 60 evaluation centres across the State,” said BSE President Ramashis Hazra here on Monday.

Due to lockdown situation, some of the teachers might have left the headquarters and gone to their home towns in other districts. To overcome such crisis, the board has taken steps to engage them at the evaluation centres where they are currently residing, he added.

Registration of such teachers either with the DEO concerned or at nearby evaluation centres is necessary. The registration form is available at the board’s website. Registration should be completed by May 19, Hazra said, adding that all the evaluators would have to follow the Covid-19 guidelines such as wearing of mask, hand sanitisation on entering the centre campus, maintenance of social distance.

Similarly, the board has allotted subject-wise timings for joining and leaving the evaluation centres in order to avoid unnecessary gatherings.In order to maintain social distance, extension centres have been selected to carry out evaluation where the facility is unable to accommodate allotted number of units, Hazra informed.“At present, all the 60 evaluation centres are located out of the jurisdiction of containment zone and we are expecting to complete the evaluation within 20 days,” he said.

Fresh guidelines

All heads of the institutions have been asked to relieve the newly appointed examiners immediately

Additional examiners’ names are now available at the board’s official website www.bseodisha.ac.in

Registration of teachers would be completed by May 19

BSE has allotted subject-wise timings for joining and leaving the evaluation centres