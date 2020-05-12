STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BSE issues SOP to resume matric evaluation

Additional 6,000 examiners appointed to expedite the process in the State

Published: 12th May 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the evaluation of answer sheets of matriculation examination scheduled to resume from May 20, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has come up with a set of modified procedures for the purpose.

The BSE has asked all the District Education Officers (DEOs) to ensure that heads of the institutions under their jurisdiction relieve the Chief Examiners/ Deputy Chief Examiners/ Examiners/ Scrutinisers, who had joined earlier for evaluation on March 18 and 19 immediately, to join at their pre-designated evaluation centres on May 20.

“In order to expedite the evaluation process, we have appointed additional 6,000 examiners in addition to the existing 17,000 examiners. Their names are now available at the board’s official website www.bseodisha.ac.in. All heads of the institutions are requested to download the same and relieve the newly appointed examiners to join in the evaluation duty from May 20 at the earlier designated 60 evaluation centres across the State,” said BSE President Ramashis Hazra here on Monday.

Due to lockdown situation, some of the teachers might have left the headquarters and gone to their home towns in other districts. To overcome such crisis, the board has taken steps to engage them at the evaluation centres where they are currently residing, he added.

Registration of such teachers either with the DEO concerned or at nearby evaluation centres is necessary. The registration form is available at the board’s website. Registration should be completed by May 19, Hazra said, adding that all the evaluators would have to follow the Covid-19 guidelines such as wearing of mask, hand sanitisation on entering the centre campus, maintenance of social distance.

Similarly, the board has allotted subject-wise timings for joining and leaving the evaluation centres in order to avoid unnecessary gatherings.In order to maintain social distance, extension centres have been selected to carry out evaluation where the facility is unable to accommodate allotted number of units, Hazra informed.“At present, all the 60 evaluation centres are located out of the jurisdiction of containment zone and we are expecting to complete the evaluation within 20 days,” he said.

Fresh guidelines
All heads of the institutions have been asked to relieve the newly appointed examiners immediately
Additional examiners’ names are now available at the board’s official website www.bseodisha.ac.in
Registration of teachers would be completed by May 19
BSE has allotted subject-wise timings for joining and leaving the evaluation centres

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp