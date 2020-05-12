Angul Collector warns of shutdown

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty has warned of enforcing a shutdown in the district if people fail to adhere to social distancing norm. In a video message, Mohanty expressed concern over crowding at markets in Angul town and other areas during the day time. He appealed to people to follow Covid-19 guidelines and avoid gathering at public places. Angul has so far reported 15 positive cases of which 14 have returned from Surat. The remaining one is from Angul town. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 has been clamped in the 100-metre radius of all quarantine centres in the district.