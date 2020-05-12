Containment seal on Swargadwar lanes

By Express News Service

PURI: Two lanes near Swargadwar were notified as a containment zone on Monday, a day after two persons tested positive for Covid-19.The Marine Drive Road Chhaka to Bholanath Kutira Chhaka via Renuka lane and Bholanath Kutira Chhaka to Marine Drive Road Chhaka via Mahodadhi Bhawan lane have been declared as containment zone.

On Sunday, the patients - 58-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son who had travelled back from Kolkata - were shifted to a Covid-19 hospital at Bhubaneswar. Residents of Kolkata, they own a hotel near Swargadwar under Ward 11 where they stayed in quarantine after since May 5.

Meanwhile, Collector Balwant Singh informed that following allegations that the mother-son duo violated quarantine rules, it has been decided to stop home quarantine facility. Every person coming from other districts and states will be put under institutional quarantine, he said.

The Collector further informed that legal proceedings will be initiated against the two patients for violating quarantine norms. Instead of remaining confined to their hotel, the two had moved across the town and their contact tracing revealed that they had come in contact with five persons. Swab samples of the five persons have been sent for test.

The entire containment zone has been sanitised and health workers deployed to check condition of people in the area.The Pilgrim Town that remained in green zone for 50 days, has now been given the orange tag.