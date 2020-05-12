Migrants crowd border check post at Motu

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Throwing social distancing norm to the wind, migrant workers arrived at the inter-State border check post in Motu, jostling and pushing each other in long queues on Monday.These workers were stranded in other states since the March 25. The situation was brought under control after police intervened and warned the returnees to observe social distance.

Sources said as many as 742 migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana crossed the border check post on the day to reach their destinations in and outside the district. Of these workers, 397 belong to Malkangiri and 265 from Nabarangpur and Nuapada.

Besides, 63 workers of Balangir, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur reached Motu by hiring vehicles from Hyderabad. They were later allowed by the administration to travel to their destinations. This apart, 17 workers from Bihar, who were stranded in AP, also crossed Motu during their journey to their native place, informed sources in the tehsil office.

The number of migrant workers, who have crossed the Motu border check post, has reached 7,425 so far.