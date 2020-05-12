Odisha coronavirus: Cases soar, frontline workers raise PPE cry

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as the number of positive cases in Ganjam continues to soar with 29 new cases being reported on Monday, staff at quarantine centres and nurses of Covid-19 hospital have alleged that they are yet to receive personal protection equipment (PPE) kits despite handling suspected and positive coronavirus patients respectively.

Nurses of MKCH Medical College and Hospital sat on dharna on the day after their counterparts in Covid hospital at Sitalapalli alleged that they are being forced to work without PPEs. The agitation was called off after Sub-Collector SD Bhausaheb assured them to provide PPEs at the earliest.At the quarantine centres in 503 panchayats, the staff are managing with only masks and gloves which they themselves had to procure.As on Monday, Ganjam’s tally stands at 154. One of the returnees had died last week and his swab samples were found positive on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the administration is readying four temporary Covid-19 hospitals in the district and 100 more temporary quarantine centres in urban areas.Administrative officials informed that the total bed strength of the four temporary hospitals is 470 and these will be opened at Bhanjanagar, Hinjili, Narendrapur and Chatrapur. Work on the facilities has reached final stage, they added.Currently, the positive cases are being admitted to the 200-bed Covid-19 hospital at Sitalapalli, on the outskirts of Berhampur town.

So far, 40,000 migrants have been lodged in 3,000 quarantine centres and the administration has decided to open 100 more temporary Covid care centres in urban areas of the district to house more returnees.

As many as 3646 migrant workers arrived from Chennai and Surat in trains at Jagannathpur railway station on Monday. While a majority belong to Ganjam, the rest are from Kandhamal and Khurda. After thermal screening, they were sent to quarantine centres.

In another development, the district’s largest mango market near Nilakantheswar temple in Berhampur was closed down on the day after reports of a merchant testing positive for the disease. However, the person and 14 of his contacts, who were traced immediately, have all tested negative. The BMC Commissioner, though, issued a notification directing closure of the market as merchants and buyers violated social distancing norms.