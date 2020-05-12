Odisha coronavirus: Home isolation for patients in urban areas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with a continuing surge of Covid-19 cases, which could overwhelm medical facilities in the State in days to come, the Government on Monday effected a revised treatment and discharge policy for patients with no symptoms or having mild and moderate symptoms.

The Government has allowed home isolation for asymptomatic patients as well as those with mild symptoms. However, home isolation will be allowed only if they have separate toilet and room for themselves in the house. Else, they will be kept at Government quarantine centre.

It will be applicable only in urban areas and for those who fulfill the quarantine conditions. “Patients will be assessed to be eligible for home quarantine in terms of their clinical status and feasibility to successfully isolate in home environment settings. They will be in constant touch with a team of doctors. Once they develop symptoms, they will be immediately rushed to the nearby Covid hospital,” Additional Chief Secretary, Health department, PK Mohapatra said.

The patients will not move out and allow anyone to enter their house. They will be under surveillance of a dedicated medical team till completion of the isolation period. They will be stamped on their hand and wear a wristband. A quarantine sticker will be pasted on the wall of their house and they will have to sign a self-declaration form, Mohapatra said.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, asymptomatic cases or patients with mild/pre-symptoms can be discharged from the hospital after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days. There is no need for testing prior to discharge of such cases.

Mohapatra these patients will remain in home isolation for further 14 days after discharge instead of seven days as prescribed by the Centre.

Meanwhile, Sarpanchs have been asked to keep an eye on the inmates of the quarantine centres. If anyone develops symptoms, he or she will be placed under observation for at least two days under intimation to the district authorities for availing further treatment.