STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Home treatment for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients only in urban areas

The state government can allow COVID-19 patients to get treatment at their homes only in urban areas where separate rooms and toilets are available, he said on Monday.

Published: 12th May 2020 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

bat, coronavirus

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has modified the guidelines related to the treatment of COVID-19 patients, saying those having mild symptoms or are asymptomatic can be treated at their homes only in urban areas, a senior official said.

Though the Centre on May 10 has issued a guideline saying that asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms can be treated at their homes instead of being admitted to hospitals or Corona Care Centres, the state government will not extend this facility to rural areas, said Additional Chief Secretary P K Mohapatra.

The state government can allow COVID-19 patients to get treatment at their homes only in urban areas where separate rooms and toilets are available, he said on Monday.

In another change, Mohapatra said while the central guideline stated that a patient will remain in home isolation for seven days after discharge, in Odisha the period will be 14 days.

Further, the central guideline stated that the asymptomatic COVID19 patients or those with mild symptoms can be discharged if they do not have fever for three consecutive days and can undergo treatment at their homes.

In Odisha, patients can be discharged after 10 days of developing symptoms or after three days if the person concerned does not suffer from fever, Mohapatra said.

Earlier, patients were released after reports of two consecutive COVID-19 tests within 24 hours came in as negative.

In case of severe cases, the patient can be discharged after three days of stopping to show symptoms, he said.

Mild or asymptomatic patients wanting to opt for home quarantine will be stamped on their hand and a band will be tied to their wrist.

Stickers will also be pasted on the wall of their houses, Mohapatra said.

Children less than 5 years old, pregnant women and persons with disabilities will get priority for COVID-19 tests and home isolation, he added.

Meanwhile, sarpanchs have been directed to keep an eye for symptoms among migrants lodged at temporary medical camps at the panchayat-level, said Subroto Bagchi, the governments spokesperson on COVID-19.

He said people should not panic over the rise in the number of positive cases in the state as most of them have been detected in those lodged at quarantine centres.

Stating that as many as 67,535 people stranded in different parts of the country have returned to Odisha so far, Bagchi said 11,619 people reached the state on Monday.

There are 14,563 temporary medical centres/ camps functioning in 6,798 gram panchayats in the state and they have 5,81,915 beds to provide COVID-19 health services in the rural areas, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus cases covid 19 coronavirus home treatment for covid 19 covid 19 home treatment
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp