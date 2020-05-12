STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to bring in three ordinances to bolster rural economy

CM Naveen Patnaik has emphasised on wider implementation of MGNREGS and increase activities of Mission Shakti to create job opportunities for the returning migrants.

Published: 12th May 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has decided to bring three ordinances soon to bolster agri-economy of the state with a focus on more job creation in rural areas.

A decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister emphasised on wider implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and increase activities of Mission Shakti to create job opportunities for the large number of migrants who are returning home every day.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the Covid-19 situation by video conference, asked secretaries of different departments to prepare plans to create more opportunities for gainful employment of the returnees. He announced that more funds will be provided to strengthen the rural economy. As Rabi crop season has started, the supply of seeds, fertiliser and farm equipments to the farmers has commenced.

A helpline has been launched to assist farmers to resolve their problems. There has also been noticeable progress in pisciculture, dairy farming and horticulture activities as government opened these sectors to kickstart the economy during the lockdown period.

It was decided that labour intensive work would be given primacy in the coming days.

Activities have been started in this regard by the Water Resources, Rural Development, Works and Forest departments, official sources said and added that a decision was taken to engage one lakh, persons, in plantation activities during the next one month.

The Chief Minister said that there is a need to strengthen the Panchayati raj institutions further and involve them in Covid management. He said that training should be imparted to inmates of temporary medical centres (TMCs) in Covid management so that they can work as volunteers after coming out of quarantine. He directed the authorities to prepare a certificate course to provide training to inmates of the quarantine centres in Covid management.

He underscored the need for increasing the number of beds in Covid care centres in Ganjam, Balasore, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balangir districts. Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, Director General of Police Abhay and senior officials participated in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha migrants Naveen Patnaik MGNREGS Mission Shakti employment
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp