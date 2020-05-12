Odisha woman ‘burnt’ alive

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: An elderly woman was allegedly burnt alive at Uradh village under Tirtol police limits on Monday over a family dispute. The deceased is 50-year-old Sanjukta Mallick, wife of Sarada Mallick. On the wee hours of the day, Sanjukta’s brother received a call from her in-laws that she had committed suicide by self-immolation. Her family members from Begunia village rushed to Sarada’s house to find her body burning in front of the house at 6 am. On Sunday night, Sanjukta and her sister-in-law had fought over a family dispute.

This morning at around 5 pm, the victim’s daughter Suryasmita did not find her in the house and while searching, she saw body of her mother burning in front of the house. Hearing her scream, family members rushed to the spot but realised that Sanjukta had already died. Sanjukta’s brother Ramesh Chandra Mohanty filed a complaint in the Tirtol police station but did not name anyone. Police investigation is underway and the body sent to SCB MCH at Cuttack for postmortem.