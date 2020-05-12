Surat returnee tests coronavirus positive in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 25-year-old man of Ghadiamala village in Rajnagar block, who had returned from Surat, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. With this the number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the district has gone up to nine.

Collector Samarth Verma said the man was staying at a quarantine centre after his return from Surat. As many as 1,842 persons from other states have returned to the district from their work places in the last two days. They have been put under quarantine at different centres.

“We want people who have some travel history to heed to the advice of health officials and behave responsibly to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The authorities will arrest those who skip the mandatory social-distancing period. We are on high alert to provide preliminary treatment to all suspected coronavirus patients,” said the collector.

Trade union leader Jagajiban Das said officials must screen all workers who arrived at their villages to check the spread of Covid- 19.