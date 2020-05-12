STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Workers throng Koraput on foot, cycle

On Sunday, two groups comprising 31 migrant workers reached Jeypore on bicycle and on foot from Visakhapatnam.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Despite Shramik Special trains being run by the Centre to facilitate return of migrant workers to their native places, instances of labourers walking and cycling home from Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have become a regular affair in the district.

The district administration has closed two main points at Chandili in Kotpad block bordering Chhattisgarh and Sunki in Pottangi block on the border with Andhra Pradesh. Necessary arrangements for health check-up and documentation have been put in place at these locations.

However, the workers, most of whom were employed in private companies at Visakhapatnam are using village routes near Lamtaput, Chatua and Jalaput to enter the district. As they could not arrange transit passes, they have been using bicycles or covering distance of more than 400km on foot.

On Sunday, two groups comprising 31 migrant workers reached Jeypore on bicycle and on foot from Visakhapatnam. The workers said they used the Araku valley route to reach the town and will leave for their native Kanker in Chhattisgarh around 230 km from here.

Many among them said they were not extended any assistance by the Government or private agencies. “We came on our own expense as Chhattisgarh Government did not help us,” rued Irma, a migrant worker.
Odisha Government has been extending assistance to workers who have valid transit passes as per norms. But workers who enter the district without informing the administration cannot be provided any help. A senior official said it is the duty of the neighbouring states to arrange proper transport for their native workers.

