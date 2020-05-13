STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Biggest single-day spike of 101 cases in Odisha

The new cases have been recorded from Ganjam (53) and Balasore (33) besides seven each from Jajpur and Sundargarh and two from Keonjhar district.

Published: 13th May 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha reported a whopping 101 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, the
biggest spike on a single day so far, pushing the total number of affected persons to cross 500 mark.

The new cases have been recorded from Ganjam (53) and Balasore (33) besides seven each from Jajpur and Sundargarh and two from Keonjhar district.

Of the 101 persons tested positive, 90 are from different quarantine centers and eight from containment zones. While all the 52 cases in Ganjam, 29 in Balasore, seven in Jajpur and two in Keonjhar are from quarantine centres, seven cases in Sundargarh and one case from Balasore are from containment zones.
Three others from Balasore are primarily contacts of previous cases.

With the fresh cases, the total number of cases swelled to 538 of which Ganjam contributed 210 cases alone. After Ganjam, Balasore is the second-worst affected district with 90 cases, followed by Jajpur (71), Bhadrak (31) and Sundargarh (23).

People returned from the virus-hit states like Gujarat and West Bengal continue to fuel the number of cases in Odisha as over 80 per cent cases reported so far are imported from these two States.

The State that registered its first 100 cases in 42 days, recorded a whopping 400 cases within the last fortnight. The doubling rate was only six days when the cases went up to 400 mark from 200. It took only two days to touch 400 from 300 and one day to reach 500 from 400.

On Tuesday, 31 patients, all from Jajpur district had recovered taking the total number of recoveries to 115. While now 450 active cases are undergoing treatment in different COVID-19 hospitals, three persons have succumbed so far.

Meanwhile, the State Government has augmented testing facilities in Odisha and it has been decided to test at least 2000 samples in SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. The SUM Hospital has received approval to carry out Covid-19 tests.

A record number of 4699 RT-PCR tests has been conducted on Tuesday, highest so far on a single day.  So far 72,756 tests have been conducted in the state that has planned to carry out 15,000 tests a day by next month.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Odisha coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp