Biggest single-day spike of 101 cases in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha reported a whopping 101 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, the

biggest spike on a single day so far, pushing the total number of affected persons to cross 500 mark.

The new cases have been recorded from Ganjam (53) and Balasore (33) besides seven each from Jajpur and Sundargarh and two from Keonjhar district.

Of the 101 persons tested positive, 90 are from different quarantine centers and eight from containment zones. While all the 52 cases in Ganjam, 29 in Balasore, seven in Jajpur and two in Keonjhar are from quarantine centres, seven cases in Sundargarh and one case from Balasore are from containment zones.

Three others from Balasore are primarily contacts of previous cases.

With the fresh cases, the total number of cases swelled to 538 of which Ganjam contributed 210 cases alone. After Ganjam, Balasore is the second-worst affected district with 90 cases, followed by Jajpur (71), Bhadrak (31) and Sundargarh (23).

People returned from the virus-hit states like Gujarat and West Bengal continue to fuel the number of cases in Odisha as over 80 per cent cases reported so far are imported from these two States.

The State that registered its first 100 cases in 42 days, recorded a whopping 400 cases within the last fortnight. The doubling rate was only six days when the cases went up to 400 mark from 200. It took only two days to touch 400 from 300 and one day to reach 500 from 400.

On Tuesday, 31 patients, all from Jajpur district had recovered taking the total number of recoveries to 115. While now 450 active cases are undergoing treatment in different COVID-19 hospitals, three persons have succumbed so far.

Meanwhile, the State Government has augmented testing facilities in Odisha and it has been decided to test at least 2000 samples in SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. The SUM Hospital has received approval to carry out Covid-19 tests.

A record number of 4699 RT-PCR tests has been conducted on Tuesday, highest so far on a single day. So far 72,756 tests have been conducted in the state that has planned to carry out 15,000 tests a day by next month.

