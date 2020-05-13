STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Buses to ply for Odisha govt staff in green districts

The State Government has decided to ply buses in the districts under green zone.

Bhubaneswar's Bapuji Nagar market was sealed for indefinite period for violating social distancing norms. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government has decided to ply buses in the districts under green zone. A proposal to this effect has already been approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Announcing the decision, Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera told mediapersons that State-owned buses will ply between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar from Wednesday.The passengers have to pay double the fare as these buses will ply with 50 per cent capacity in accordance with the lockdown guidelines, the Minister said.

Stating that this will compensate the loss of bus owners, Behera hoped passengers having urgent works will not hesitate to pay the revised fare. “We will inform bus owners about the proposal and take a decision in a couple of days after receiving their feedback,” he said.The Minister said the decision has been taken to help Government employees attend their offices amid the current lockdown. Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus will pick government employees and drop them in the twin cities during office hours daily, he said. 

