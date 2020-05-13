Chiranjeevi all praise for Malkangiri cop  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Malkangiri police officer Subhashri Nayak has received praise from Telugu superstar-turned-politician Chiranjeevi for her humanitarian gesture of feeding a destitute woman during the lockdown. On Tuesday, Chairanjeevi posted his video-call with Subhashri on his Twitter handle on Tuesday and said her gesture shows humanity and motherhood. The social media post received 24,000 likes and over 4000 retweets.

Commending her work, the actor told Subhashri he saw a compassionate mother in her. “You are an inspiration to many others”, he said. “So delighted to chat with Shubhasri ji, the Odisha Cop who cares for citizens like her own. Salute her compassion,” Chiranjeevi wrote.

In April when the first phase lockdown was imposed, Subhashri spotted the woman by the roadside finding it difficult to eat by herself. On lockdown duty, she fed her. The TNIE published her photo which was shared by social media handles of Odisha Chief Minister’s office.