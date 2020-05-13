STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Couple cries baby swap at MCH

Tension  flared up at the PRM Medical College and Hospital after family members of an infant accused MCH authorities of baby swapping.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Tension  flared up at the PRM Medical College and Hospital after family members of an infant accused MCH authorities of baby swapping. They have lodged a complaint with the Baripada Town Police claiming that their baby was exchanged when they took him to the hospital for vaccination on Monday. MCH Superintendent BN Mohapatra informed that on April 26, two women named Raibari Singh delivered sons. While one of them is the wife of Kartik Singh of Jambani village in Baripada Sadar block, another is married to Brajamohan Singh of Chipat-Astia village in Kuliona block. Kartik’s wife had a normal delivery while Brajamohan’s wife underwent a C-section.

The babies were admitted to SNCU and on May 5, the nurses discharged son of Kartik while Brajamohan’s son continued to remain under treatment. Mohapatra said that confused by same names of the mothers, the nurses exchanged the babies on the day. When Brajamohan’s son died on Monday, nurses verified the delivery records again to realise the mistake and asked Kartik to bring the baby to the MCH for vaccination. On reaching the MCH, the infant was taken back from Kartik’s wife by the nurses who also asked him to sign on a document that read that his ailing son had died on Monday.

The Superintendent informed that Kartik’s child was born through normal delivery but suffered from heart problem and weight issues. “We will hand over the second child to his parents after a DNA test”, he added. Baripada town police station IIC Birendra Senapati said two cases have been registered at the police station, one by Professor of Pediatric Department of PRM MCH and another by Kartik.

