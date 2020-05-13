STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ganjam’s Covid woes overflow  

As numbers continue to soar and more migrant workers troop in, Ganjam’s woes keep overflowing.

Published: 13th May 2020

Migrant workers, who arrived at Jagannathpur, walking towards their villages

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  As numbers continue to soar and more migrant workers troop in, Ganjam’s woes keep overflowing.On Tuesday morning, around 1200 migrants from Kerala, Surat and Tamil Nadu reached Jagannathpur railway station in a special train. Unlike other days, transport was not foolproof and around 100 returnees left for their villages on foot. Most of them belong to Digapahandi and Sanakhemundi. The rest were taken to quarantine centres in buses. 

The 100 returnees walked through Berhampur city where citizens and voluntary organisations provided them dry food and water at various places. Despite repeated attempts, none of the district administration official could be contacted and informed about the returnees, the volunteers said. Another 40 migrant workers, hailing from Bhanjanagar area, reached NH-16 on the outskirts of the city in a truck and walked home. There was none to take care of them.

Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 around quarantine centres to prevent returnees from going out but problem persists. As almost all the centres lack adequate number of lavatories, the returnees step out of the facilities to defecate in the open.

To accommodate the returnees, as many as 3,000 quarantine centres have been opened in 503 panchayats of the district. Most of these centres are schools and colleges which can accommodate 100 persons at one time. However, these facilities have two to five bathrooms which are grossly inadequate considering the number of persons quarantined.

Between April 29 and May 8, as many as 14,888 migrants have returned to Bhanjanagar block alone where there are 383 quarantine centres. For Ganjam, the number is close to 50,000 given the fact that Government figures say over 76,000 people have returned home by buses, trains and other modes of transport. Under these circumstances, most returnees sneak out of the Covid centres to open fields to defecate and bathe in ponds. Locals allege that although sarpanchs and staff at the centres are aware of the problem but keep mum fearing backlash.

