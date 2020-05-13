STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Hungry migrants wait for vehicles to take them home  

Many of these labourers, who are here along with their families, belong to Jharkhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 13th May 2020 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants wait in an open field near Hatibari check gate in Mayurbhanj I Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  In their desperate bid to reach home, migrants in Odisha are spending sleepless nights at Jamsola and Hatibari check gates in Mayurbhanj waiting for their state governments to facilitate their homeward journey. Since Sunday, 35 migrants on way back to their states are sitting under the shade of trees at Jamsola check gate on Odisha-Jharkhand border. Over 200 labourers have put up in open fields near Hatibari check gate that opens to West Bengal.

Many of these labourers, who are here along with their families, belong to Jharkhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. While a majority of them has registered in the Covid portal of their states, others have no official permission to return. In the last two days, migrants arrived at the check gates in buses, trucks and some walked down. However, when they crossed the border and reached the entry points of  their states, they were asked to return to Odisha in the absence of vehicles to carry them across the border.

With no other way out, they had to return to the check gates where they have been waiting for buses arranged by their state governments to carry  them to their native places. And, fearing isolation for 14 days, they are unwilling to shift to temporary Covid care centres at Mayurbhanj. 

A group of 12 migrant workers from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh has been stranded at the Jamsola gate since Monday. “We had crossed  the check gate but Jharkhand police did not allow us to enter. They claimed that we can only travel in buses arranged by the Jharkhand government and not walk. With no buses available now, we had to return to Jamsola gate”, said one Ravi Misra. Ravi along with the 11 others covered 320 km by foot from Paradip with some packets of biscuits to reach Jamsola on Monday morning. 

The situation is worse at Hatibari check gate where the group of migrants includes women and children. Hungry, they are waiting at paddy fields near the gate for vehicles to take them back to their homes. Rosina Bibi, one among them, alleged that except for drinking water they have received no help from Mayurbhanj administration.

IIC of Jharpokharia police station, Sudarshan Gongei said police on Monday night provided cooked food to the migrants at Jamsola and Hatibari. He claimed that drinking  water and lavatory facilities have been put in place at both the check gates. “All of them have been medically screened but none of them is willing to shift to temporary Covid care centres fearing 14-day isolation. As their state governments refused to allow them to walk to their villages, they had to return to the check gates”, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp