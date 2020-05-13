Hungry migrants wait for vehicles to take them home  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In their desperate bid to reach home, migrants in Odisha are spending sleepless nights at Jamsola and Hatibari check gates in Mayurbhanj waiting for their state governments to facilitate their homeward journey. Since Sunday, 35 migrants on way back to their states are sitting under the shade of trees at Jamsola check gate on Odisha-Jharkhand border. Over 200 labourers have put up in open fields near Hatibari check gate that opens to West Bengal.

Many of these labourers, who are here along with their families, belong to Jharkhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. While a majority of them has registered in the Covid portal of their states, others have no official permission to return. In the last two days, migrants arrived at the check gates in buses, trucks and some walked down. However, when they crossed the border and reached the entry points of their states, they were asked to return to Odisha in the absence of vehicles to carry them across the border.

With no other way out, they had to return to the check gates where they have been waiting for buses arranged by their state governments to carry them to their native places. And, fearing isolation for 14 days, they are unwilling to shift to temporary Covid care centres at Mayurbhanj.

A group of 12 migrant workers from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh has been stranded at the Jamsola gate since Monday. “We had crossed the check gate but Jharkhand police did not allow us to enter. They claimed that we can only travel in buses arranged by the Jharkhand government and not walk. With no buses available now, we had to return to Jamsola gate”, said one Ravi Misra. Ravi along with the 11 others covered 320 km by foot from Paradip with some packets of biscuits to reach Jamsola on Monday morning.

The situation is worse at Hatibari check gate where the group of migrants includes women and children. Hungry, they are waiting at paddy fields near the gate for vehicles to take them back to their homes. Rosina Bibi, one among them, alleged that except for drinking water they have received no help from Mayurbhanj administration.

IIC of Jharpokharia police station, Sudarshan Gongei said police on Monday night provided cooked food to the migrants at Jamsola and Hatibari. He claimed that drinking water and lavatory facilities have been put in place at both the check gates. “All of them have been medically screened but none of them is willing to shift to temporary Covid care centres fearing 14-day isolation. As their state governments refused to allow them to walk to their villages, they had to return to the check gates”, he said.