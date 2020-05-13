Jajpur tally reaches 64, 33 recover

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Even as the district reported three fresh coronavirus cases, 31 patients were discharged from the Covid-19 hospital after recovery on Tuesday. Till Tuesday, a total of 64 positive cases have been reported from the district of which 31 are active and 33 patients have recovered. Earlier, two patients had recovered from the virus. Meanwhile, the district administration declared a portion of Jajpur Municipality as containment zone after a health worker of the civic body was found Covid-19 positive on Monday. As per a notification, Haveli Bazaar, Ward no 1 and 9 will remain as containment zone till June 6.

2 more +ve cases in Rourkela

Another two Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the Rourkela Containment Zone on Tuesday taking the Steel City’s tally to 10. The two new patients are males, 30 and 45 years respectively. With this, the total positive cases of Sundargarh district touched 14.