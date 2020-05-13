STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen moots 3 ordinances for economy reboot 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As lockdown 3.0 nears its end and the broad contours of lockdown 4.0, in all possibility, will be dependant on suggestions of states, Odisha Government has made its intention clear to make an all-out effort to reboot economic activities, revitalise agriculture and create employment.The Government is set to promulgate three ordinances soon to bolster agri-economy with focus on job creation in rural areas. A decision to this effect was reported to have been taken at a high level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday. 

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation, the CM emphasised on wider implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and increase activities of Mission Shakti to create job opportunities for the large number of migrants who are returning home from other states. He asked secretaries of different departments to prepare plans to create more opportunities for gainful employment of the returnees. He also announced that more funds will be provided to strengthen the rural economy. 

As rabi crop season has started, he stressed smooth supply of seeds, fertiliser and farm equipments to the farmers. A helpline has been launched to assist farmers to resolve their problems.  The Chief Minister also suggested engagement of the returnees, who are placed at the temporary medical centres, in Covid management. He directed the authorities to prepare a certificate course to train inmates of the quarantine centres in Covid management. After completing their quarantine period, they can work as volunteers in Covid management activities.

“I expect a completely professional response with a human face to the problems created by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Chief Minister said and added that quarantine centres should be the focus of State Government’s management strategy.

As fresh Covid cases are mostly being detected from quarantine centres, he asked the officials to identify symptomatic cases and segregate them on a daily basis so that the virus will not transmit to other healthy inmates. He also asked officials to focus on vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, lactating mothers, children and elderly persons in the centres. 

