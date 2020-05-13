STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha govt chalks out measures for panchayat quarantine centres

Besides, they will also have to focus on contact tracing of the confirmed cases, isolation and testing as per the protocol of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Published: 13th May 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chhatisgarh migrants

Migrant workers from Jagatsingpur on the way to their hometown Chhatisgarh seen crossing NH-16 in Bhubaneswar.(Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Perturbed over unruly behaviour of inmates in quarantine centres, Odisha Government has directed all districts to enforce strict perimeter control (exit and entry regulation) and ensure physical distancing with mandatory use of mask. The Health and Family Welfare department has emphasised that no person under quarantine can be allowed to leave the premises unless he/she has to be taken out for medical check up.

Although all the guidelines prescribed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) may not be fully implemented, entry of outsiders, unauthorised exit of inmates, physical distancing of six-foot, use of mask, sanitation and disinfection measures and biomedical waste management are non-negotiable.Principal Secretary in the Health department Nikunja Bihari Dhal has asked all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and all Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers to ensure regular health check up of people in quarantine, service staff, identification of people with symptoms, their isolation and transfer to Covid Care Centres for treatment.

Besides, they will also have to focus on contact tracing of the confirmed cases, isolation and testing as per the protocol of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The districts have been directed to step up syndromic surveillance through Asha, Anganwadi workers and ANMs in the buffer zone around the quarantine facilities besides passive surveillance for influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) throughout district.

Suggesting that all hospitalised patients with SARI and ILI need to be tested for Covid-19, Dhal has sought data from all healthcare facilities, public and private everyday without fail.Apart from symptomatic cases, including health care workers and service providers, testing of asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of every confirmed case will be conducted once between Day 5 and Day 14 of coming in his/her contact. Surveillance testing will continue till 14 days from the date of last confirmed case is declared negative.Since quarantine can be quite stressful, district officials have been asked to make psycho-social support available to all of them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha government Odisha coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19 quarantine centre
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp