Odisha govt chalks out measures for panchayat quarantine centres

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Perturbed over unruly behaviour of inmates in quarantine centres, Odisha Government has directed all districts to enforce strict perimeter control (exit and entry regulation) and ensure physical distancing with mandatory use of mask. The Health and Family Welfare department has emphasised that no person under quarantine can be allowed to leave the premises unless he/she has to be taken out for medical check up.

Although all the guidelines prescribed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) may not be fully implemented, entry of outsiders, unauthorised exit of inmates, physical distancing of six-foot, use of mask, sanitation and disinfection measures and biomedical waste management are non-negotiable.Principal Secretary in the Health department Nikunja Bihari Dhal has asked all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and all Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers to ensure regular health check up of people in quarantine, service staff, identification of people with symptoms, their isolation and transfer to Covid Care Centres for treatment.

Besides, they will also have to focus on contact tracing of the confirmed cases, isolation and testing as per the protocol of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The districts have been directed to step up syndromic surveillance through Asha, Anganwadi workers and ANMs in the buffer zone around the quarantine facilities besides passive surveillance for influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) throughout district.

Suggesting that all hospitalised patients with SARI and ILI need to be tested for Covid-19, Dhal has sought data from all healthcare facilities, public and private everyday without fail.Apart from symptomatic cases, including health care workers and service providers, testing of asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of every confirmed case will be conducted once between Day 5 and Day 14 of coming in his/her contact. Surveillance testing will continue till 14 days from the date of last confirmed case is declared negative.Since quarantine can be quite stressful, district officials have been asked to make psycho-social support available to all of them.