PIL in High Court for opening liquor shops in Cuttack

Published: 13th May 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court will hear on Thursday a PIL seeking direction for opening of liquor shops in Cuttack city.  The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice SK Mishra on Tuesday fixed the date after seeking responses from the State Government on the PIL. The petition has sought direction for allowing sale of liquor, both online and offline, by licensed shops within Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area maintaining social distancing guidelines.

The PIL has been filed at a time when the State Government has is yet to come out with specific notification allowing opening of shops in the State even as the Centre has allowed sale of liquor in the third phase of lockdown imposed to contain spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

The petition was filed by Prakash Kumar Routray and two other residents of the city expressing apprehension that not allowing sale of liquor may lead to proliferation of sale of spurious liquor.  The petition alleged that liquor was readily available in the black market at higher prices. The petition was taken up for hearing through video conferencing. Advocate Biplab Bahali appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

