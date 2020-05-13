Rath Yatra will end pandemic, claims Jagannath Badagrahi   

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The chief Daitapati or Badagrahi of Lord Jagannath, Jagannath Swainmahapatra on Tuesday said Rath Yatra should be observed as per the tradition.

Published: 13th May 2020 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 07:54 AM

Carpenters working on a wheel at Ratha Khala in Puri on Tuesday I RANJAN GANGULY

By Express News Service

PURI: The chief Daitapati or Badagrahi of Lord Jagannath, Jagannath Swainmahapatra on Tuesday said Rath Yatra should be observed as per the tradition.Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting with Daitapatis and SJTA members, the Badagrahi said the annual festival can be celebrated with participation of 50 per cent Daitas and other servitors with adherance to Covid-19 guidelines. “If the Yatra is not observed this year, it cannot be observed for next 12 years”, he said, and claimed that Rath Yatra would put an end to the pandemic.

The meeting was also attended by the chief Daita of Lord Balabhadra, Haladhar Dasmahapatra; Badagrahi of Devi Subhadra, Ramchandra Dasmahapatra and Badagrahi of Lord Sudarshan, Nabakishore Patimahapatra besides, 10 other senior Daitas.They urged the State Government to observe Snana Purnima ritual on June 5.As per tradition, Daitapatis remain in charge of the deities from Snana Purnima to Niladri Bije period. Among others, Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar, Collector Balwant Singh and SP Umashankar Dash were present.

Meanwhile, with 205 carpenters working overtime, all the 42 hubs of the three massive chariots were completed and new spokes, rims fixed to them on Tuesday.Currently, three axles of the chariots are being prepared and Biswakarma (chief carpenter) Bijay Mahapatra informed that by May 17, on the occasion of ‘Bhaunri’, the 48 wheels will be fixed with the axles.

Carpenters, blacksmiths, roopakaras and Bhoi servitors were working in shifts under the guidance of three Biswakarmas to make up for the 12-day delay in construction work. A medical team is screening health of all the persons involved in constructing and designing the chariots every day. Police have been guarding the Ratha Khala to ensure social distancing norms.

