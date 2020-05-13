Rumours spark salt rush

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE/JEYPORE: As rumours of salt shortage flew thick and fast, anxious locals on Tuesday thronged grocery stores and salt godowns across rural and urban areas in the district. In blocks including Umerkote, Raighar, Chandahandi and Dabugam, people threw social distancing norms to the wind as they made a beeline to stock up salt, a kitchen essential. Traders cashed in on the situation and resorted to blackmarketing. In some areas, shopkeepers sold salt at a premium price of `50 to 60 per kg.

While panic buying fuelled artificial shortage, the district administration swung into action and appealed people not to panic. Police arrested a person of Kundai for blackmarketing, while sealing a salt trader’s shop in Umerkote. Speaking to mediapersons, SP Nitin Kusalkar said strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours. He assured that there is adequate stock of salt and that ‘scarcity’ of the commodity has been engineered by mischief mongers.