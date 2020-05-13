STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rumours spark salt rush

As rumours of salt shortage flew thick and fast, anxious locals on Tuesday thronged grocery stores and salt godowns across rural and urban areas in the district. 

Published: 13th May 2020 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE/JEYPORE: As rumours of salt shortage flew thick and fast, anxious locals on Tuesday thronged grocery stores and salt godowns across rural and urban areas in the district. In blocks including Umerkote, Raighar, Chandahandi and Dabugam, people threw social distancing norms to the wind as they made a beeline to stock up salt, a kitchen essential. Traders cashed in on the situation and resorted to blackmarketing. In some areas, shopkeepers sold salt at a premium price of `50 to 60 per kg. 

While panic buying fuelled artificial shortage, the district administration swung into action and appealed people not to panic. Police arrested a person of Kundai for blackmarketing, while sealing a salt trader’s shop in Umerkote. Speaking to mediapersons, SP Nitin Kusalkar said strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours. He assured that there is adequate stock of salt and that ‘scarcity’ of the commodity  has been engineered by mischief mongers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp