Sarpanchs absent, kin wield ‘Collector’ power  

Probe ordered into the alleged violations in Tirtol block
 

Published: 13th May 2020 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has bestowed sarpanchs with the powers of district Collector as part of the State’s fight against coronavirus, allegations of relatives of the village heads misusing the powers has come to fore from Tirtol block in the district. Kishore Kumar Das, the brother-in-law of Banaja Basini Das, sarpanch of Garam panchayat in Tirtol block is alleged to be misusing her powers in her absence. Banaja’s husband works in Tatanagar in Jharkhand and she stays there with him. 

Locals said Kishore’s misuse of Banaja’s position  violates the Odisha Panchayat Act and her absence from the panchayat has also affected implementation of several development schemes including construction of isolation centres for accommodating coronavirus suspects. The villagers have sought the intervention of the district administration and a probe into the matter. 

Satyabrat Satapathy of Khandakapal village in the panchayat said he had applied for a certificate stating he is unmarried but could not get it in the absence of the sarpanch. “The powers of district Collector given to sarpanchs is only on pen and paper,” he rued. Satyabrat said Banaja is engaged as a teacher in a private school in Tatanagar and alleged her forged signature is being used on several documents and official files. Kishore said Banaja is staying in Jharkhand with her husband as she is unwell. He said since he is a former sarpanch, he is aware of the functioning of the panchayat office. 

A similar case has been reported from Korua panchayat where in the absence of the sarpanch Aranya Nayak, his younger brother has been misusing the position. Nayak was staying in Kolkata since March and his brother has been acting as the sarpanch in his absence. After his return from Kolkata, Nayak and his family were put up at the local quarantine centre. Meanwhile, after receiving such allegations, Project Director DRDA Sarojakant Mohanty has directed BDO Tirtol and the District Panchayat Officer to conduct a probe and submit the report after verification of facts. 

District Panchayat Officer Baleswar Kumbhar said such violations are unacceptable. “The sarpanch is the head of panchayat and his/her powers cannot be inherited or transferred,” he said adding, a probe is being conducted by Tirtol BDO into the matter. 

