Worry for Puri as another 16  migrants arrive via sea route 

By Express News Service

PURI: Migrant workers returning to Puri through the sea route have become a new headache for the district administration which is facing a spurt in coronavirus positive cases in recent days.On Tuesday morning, as many as 16 Odia migrants arrived at Puri coast in a motor boat from Andhra Pradesh. While 10 of them alighted at Chandrabhaga beach in Konark, the rest six got down at Pentakota beach in Puri. All the workers were escorted to quarantine centres after their arrival.

Sources said scores of migrant workers, who were stuck in other states due to the coronavirus lockdown, are entering the district by using the sea route. Since restrictions have been imposed on public transportation, the workers pooled their savings for buying a boat and undertook a perilous sea voyage for days together to reach Odisha coast.

Recently, more than 50 migrant workers arrived at Ganjam coast from Chennai after travelling for four days in a small boat. The entry of migrants via the sea route has come as a challenge for the administration. While these workers are risking their lives by travelling in unsafe small boats without maintaining social distance for days together, they are putting locals at risk of contracting Covid-19 after their arrival.

So far, the coast guard and marine police stations have failed to put a check on these misadventures. Sources said the returnees neither get themselves registered nor report to the district authorities of their arrival. The administration gets their information only from alert locals.Rajesh, one of the returnees from Andhra Pradesh, said they were stranded at Tuni in the neighbouring state since the lockdown was first enforced from March 25. Unable to find any public transport, they bought a motor boat and over 35 persons boarded it. It took them two days to reach Odisha coast. He said 19 workers got down at Ganjam while the rest 16 arrived at Puri coast.

Puri Collector Balwant Singh said till Tuesday, 2,220 migrant workers who returned from outside the State have been put in institutional quarantine. Similarly, 35 returnees are in paid quarantine in hotels in Puri. A total of 580 swab samples were sent for testing of which four were found to be positive for Covid-19.

While a West Bengal returnee of Pipili has been cured and discharged, a mother-son duo having travel history to Kolkata were put in a Covid care centre. The fourth positive case is a 35-year-old male who returned from Surat. He is in institutional quarantine in Gop block, Singh said.

The containment zone in Swargadwar area from where the mother-son duo were found positive has been sanitised and health teams are engaged in door-to-door survey of residents. Swab samples of five persons, who came in contact of the two patients, were sent for test and they have been put in quarantine.