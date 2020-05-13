STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Worry for Puri as another 16  migrants arrive via sea route 

Migrant workers returning to Puri through the sea route have become a new headache for the district administration which is facing a spurt in coronavirus positive cases in recent days.

Published: 13th May 2020 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers on way to Puri in a boat | Express

By Express News Service

PURI:  Migrant workers returning to Puri through the sea route have become a new headache for the district administration which is facing a spurt in coronavirus positive cases in recent days.On Tuesday morning, as many as 16 Odia migrants arrived at Puri coast in a motor boat from Andhra Pradesh. While 10 of them alighted at Chandrabhaga beach in Konark, the rest six got down at Pentakota beach in Puri. All the workers were escorted to quarantine centres after their arrival.

Sources said scores of migrant workers, who were stuck in other states due to the coronavirus lockdown, are entering the district by using the sea route. Since restrictions have been imposed on public transportation, the workers pooled their savings for buying a boat and undertook a perilous sea voyage for days together to reach Odisha coast. 

Recently, more than 50 migrant workers arrived at Ganjam coast from Chennai after travelling for four days in a small boat. The entry of migrants via the sea route has come as a challenge for the administration. While these workers are risking their lives by travelling in unsafe small boats without maintaining social distance for days together, they are putting locals at risk of contracting Covid-19 after their arrival.

So far, the coast  guard and marine police stations have failed to put a check on these misadventures. Sources said the returnees neither get themselves registered nor report to the district authorities of their arrival. The administration gets their information only from alert locals.Rajesh, one of the returnees from Andhra Pradesh, said they were stranded at Tuni in the neighbouring state since the lockdown was first enforced from March 25.  Unable to find any public transport, they bought a motor boat and over 35 persons boarded it. It took them two days to reach Odisha coast. He said 19 workers got down at Ganjam while the rest 16 arrived at Puri coast.

Puri Collector Balwant Singh said till Tuesday, 2,220 migrant workers who returned from outside the State have been put in institutional quarantine. Similarly, 35 returnees are in paid quarantine in hotels in Puri. A total of 580 swab samples were sent for testing of which four were found to be positive for Covid-19. 
While a West Bengal returnee of Pipili has been cured and discharged, a mother-son duo having travel history to Kolkata were put in a Covid care centre. The fourth positive case is a 35-year-old male who returned from Surat. He is in institutional quarantine in Gop block, Singh said.

The containment zone in Swargadwar area from where the mother-son duo were found positive has been sanitised and health teams are engaged in door-to-door survey of residents. Swab samples of five persons, who came in contact of the two patients, were sent for test and they have been put in quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp