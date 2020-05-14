STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

73 fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha; count rises to 611

Ganjam district accounted for 42 of the fresh cases followed by Jajpur (17), Bhadrak (9), Khurda (3) and Sundergarh (2), a data released by the Information and Public Relations Department said.

Published: 14th May 2020 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 73 people, including 71 lodged in quarantine centres, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Thursday, taking the virus count in the state to 611, a Health Department official said.

Ganjam district accounted for 42 of the fresh cases followed by Jajpur (17), Bhadrak (9), Khurda (3) and Sundergarh (2), a data released by the Information and Public Relations Department said.

Fifty of the new COVID-19 patients had returned from Gujarat's Surat, 20 from West Bengal and one from Karnataka.

Two persons are from a containment zone in Sundergarh district, the official said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 465, while 143 persons have recovered from the disease and three have died.

A total of 4,394 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Odisha so far to 77,150, he said.

Ganjam is the worst affected district in the state with 252 cases followed by Balasore (90), Jajpur (88), Khurda (53), Bhadrak (40), Sundergarh (25) and Angul (15).

Nine cases each have been reported in Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara districts and five in Jagatsinghpur.

Four cases each have been reported in Keonjhar, Puri and Boudh districts, and three in Cuttack.

Two cases each have been reported in Kalahandi, Jharsuguda and Bolangir districts and one each in Nayagarh, Koraput, Dhenkanal and Deogarh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus cases Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp