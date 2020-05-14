COVID-19: Local transmission challenge for Rourkela containment zone

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Local transmission is happening within the Rourkela containment zone, the district administration conceded on Wednesday, with a warning that breaking the chain will be difficult without cooperation of the affected community.

As seven more positive cases were reported from the area on Wednesday, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan took stock of the situation with Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) authorities and police officials.

He admitted that the administration is worried over emergence of new cases from the area. “It is obvious local transmission is happening within the containment zone,” he said.

He insisted on further strengthening enforcement in the containment zone and inclusion of more parts of the buffer zone in the containment measures.

He sought cooperation from people of the containment zone and warned of severe action against violators.

Sources said the administration is concerned since all affected persons belong to a particular community and certain locality of the containment zone.

Despite the spike in cases, a sizable number of the community members continue to treat the coronavirus threat lightly.

Community members admitted that many people in the locality, who are illiterate, economically-backward and live in unhygienic condition, continue to be remain careless.

There have been several instances of positive patients being visited by their close acquaintances to wish them speedy recovery.

These visitors even practise the customary hugging and forehead kissing despite being told to maintain physical distance. They said ignoring shutdown guidelines, some residents of the densely-populated locality don’t adhere to social distancing norm and often visit neighbours and friends.

Nazmazzuma, a community member, said the administration should win the trust of these people. Besides, the residents of the containment zone should also obey guidelines and advice of the community leaders.

It has been 18 days since the locality was declared a containment zone but the positive cases have been rising in every two to five days.

In contrast, the nearby containment zone in Bisra block, which reported five cases between April 11 and 25, has not recorded any new case since.

Kalyan said of 23 total cases in Sundargarh district as of now 13 cases are active and all from the Rourkela containment zone. The area has 5,031 families and about 1,200 tests have been done so far.

The district received about 600 migrant workers from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Jharkhand along with around 200 students and some parents from Kota, Rajasthan. None of them tested positive. In coordination with Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, about 4,700 migrants workers were sent out to their native places.