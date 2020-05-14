STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown 3.0: Odisha BDO in soup for misbehaving with migrant labourers from Surat

Sahoo was irked as 53 workers from her block, who arrived by a train to Balasore from Surat, demanded water and sought to know about arrangements made for them at the local quarantine centre.

Migrant labourers return to Bhubaneswar amid COVId-19 lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Baliapal block development officer (BDO) Chhabirani Sahoo landed in trouble after a video showing her misbehaving with migrant workers from Surat went viral on social media on Wednesday. 

Sahoo was irked as 53 workers from her block, who arrived by a train to Balasore from Surat, demanded water and sought to know about arrangements made for them at the local quarantine centre.

She lost her cool and abused the workers in front of her office premises and the entire incident was recorded by a person present on the spot on mobile phone.

The BDO told the workers that as an OAS officer she can do anything.  

Sahoo, however, said she got angry over the migrants’ behaviour. She alleged they misbehaved with the nodal officer, who was in charge of their accommodation at the quarantine centre. Sahoo said she will lodge a complaint against the returnees with Baliapal police station for misbehaving with a Government official.

