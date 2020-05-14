STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown: Odisha sets SOP for expats, asks them to register on COVID-19 portal before departure

A fresh standard operating procedure issued by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy advised the oversees returnees to strictly follow the protocols.

Published: 14th May 2020

Peole getting tested for coronavirus at an airport. (Photo | Deepu BP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Centre taking measures to bring back Indian expatriates stranded in foreign countries, the State Government on Wednesday asked people intending to return to Odisha to register with Covid-19 portal prior to their departure.

A fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy advised the oversees returnees to strictly follow the protocols.

“On landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport, the passengers will de-plane in a regulated manner (20 passengers in a batch) and walk with their hand baggage to the facilitation counters set up at an earmarked area outside the terminal building,” the SOP said.

All passengers will be stamped with indelible ink on their right inner forearm and thermally screened. The symptomatic passengers will be segregated and sent to an isolation bay for completing their immigration formalities and shifted to institutional facility for testing and quarantine by district and municipal authorities.

Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has been directed to coordinate with the airport authority and State police for setting up required number of facilitation counters at the airport.

Asymptomatic passengers will have to give an undertaking to stay at their homes or paid quarantine facility for 28 days.

Passengers with valid boarding will be allowed to travel from the airport to their destinations on their own arrangement, hired cabs. Limited bus services will be available for the convenience of passengers, it added.

Passenger information collected from airlines will be sent to district collectors and municipal commissioners concerned by the E&IT Department.

A separate SOP has been issued for Odia expatriates returning by trains. The collectors and municipal commissioners will make necessary arrangement to communicate relevant information to the concerned gram panchayat nodal officer (GPNO) and ward nodal officer (WNO) for ensuring compliance of home quarantine or paid quarantine protocols.

Special Resident Commissioner Ravi Kant is the nodal officer in New Delhi to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Department of Military Affairs while Principal Secretary MS Padhi is the nodal officer in the State.

Information on quarantine centres a click away 

Bhubaneswar: The information on panchayat quarantine centres in Odisha is a click away now. The State Government has linked Temporary Health Centres with the GIS-based information system for proper management of Covid-19.

IT Secretary Manoj Kumar Mishra said Odisha Government is using information technology to strengthen its resources for coronavirus management and the GIS mapping is one of the key elements.

The mapping of quarantine centres and healthcare facilities enables people to see the facilities available in the State.

The system has been developed by ORSAC and is hosted on COVID.GIS.IN. It will be available on the state dashboard from Thursday.

“All infrastructure including TMCs, Covid hospitals, testing centres and other facilities have been mapped using GIS. People returning to Odisha can get information on location, bed capacity, name of nodal officer and contact numbers by logging in to the dashboard,” he said.

