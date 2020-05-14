STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Low pressure over Bay of Bengal, course still unknown, no weather warning for Odisha

The Met office has advised fishermen in the State not to venture into deep sea area of south and central Bay of Bengal from Friday onwards and asked those who are in these regions to return by Thursda

Published: 14th May 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Cloudy sky

For representational purposes (File Photo| EPS/Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as a low pressure area has formed over south-east Bay of Bengal (BoB) and adjoining south Andaman Sea, the Regional Met office said there is no weather warning for Odisha till Sunday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said “the low pressure is likely concentrate into a depression over central south Bay of Bengal on Friday and intensify into a cyclonic storm over south-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to move north-westwards initially till Sunday and then recurve north-northeastwards,” it added. 
“The track of the system can be ascertained after it intensifies into a depression,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das. Regional Met office said the more system moves north-westwards, it will have an impact on Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

However, if the system intensifies into a cyclonic storm and makes a north-northeastwards recurve it is likely to move towards Myanmar and Bangladesh coasts.

“Squally winds up to 45 km/hr to 55 km/hr and gusting up to 65 km/hr will likely prevail over south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal on Friday, while winds up to 55 km/hr to 65 km/hr and gusting up to 75 km/hr will prevail over the same region on Saturday,” said Das. Sea condition will become very rough over south-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal from Saturday evening, he added.

The Met office has advised fishermen in the State not to venture into deep sea area of south and central Bay of Bengal from Friday onwards and asked those who are in these regions to return by Thursday.
Meanwhile, IMD said in association with the system, conditions will become favourable for advancement of south-west monsoon over south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman Nicobar Islands around Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bay of Bengal Odisha weather Odisha climate Odisha weather warning
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp