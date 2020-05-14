Low pressure over Bay of Bengal, course still unknown, no weather warning for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as a low pressure area has formed over south-east Bay of Bengal (BoB) and adjoining south Andaman Sea, the Regional Met office said there is no weather warning for Odisha till Sunday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said “the low pressure is likely concentrate into a depression over central south Bay of Bengal on Friday and intensify into a cyclonic storm over south-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to move north-westwards initially till Sunday and then recurve north-northeastwards,” it added.

“The track of the system can be ascertained after it intensifies into a depression,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das. Regional Met office said the more system moves north-westwards, it will have an impact on Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

However, if the system intensifies into a cyclonic storm and makes a north-northeastwards recurve it is likely to move towards Myanmar and Bangladesh coasts.

“Squally winds up to 45 km/hr to 55 km/hr and gusting up to 65 km/hr will likely prevail over south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal on Friday, while winds up to 55 km/hr to 65 km/hr and gusting up to 75 km/hr will prevail over the same region on Saturday,” said Das. Sea condition will become very rough over south-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal from Saturday evening, he added.

The Met office has advised fishermen in the State not to venture into deep sea area of south and central Bay of Bengal from Friday onwards and asked those who are in these regions to return by Thursday.

Meanwhile, IMD said in association with the system, conditions will become favourable for advancement of south-west monsoon over south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman Nicobar Islands around Saturday.