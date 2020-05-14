Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik welcomes Nirmala Sitharaman's economy revival package

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed the financial package announced by the Centre for revival of the economy that has been severely disrupted by coronavirus pandemic.

“The economic revival package announced by @FinMinIndia has given hope to the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises sector in the country. The stimulus package will generate lakhs of jobs for workers in the vast #MSME sector,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

The package for employment and economic revival will now largely mitigate the distress of working class who were impacted by Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown thereafter, Patnaik said. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said PM Narendra Modi has set the template for a transparent, accountable and responsive governance.

CM welcomes stimulus package

The bold measures will help resume business activity in mega job creating sectors, make MSMEs more resilient to spur economic growth and fast-track India’s journey towards self reliance, he said in a tweet.

Thanking the PM and Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman for announcing a comprehensive package for MSMEs, Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi tweeted, “Heartily welcome the booster dose: Rs. 3 lakh crore collateral free loan, Rs. 20 thousand crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs and Rs. 50 thousand crore equity infusion through MSME Fund of Funds. The change of definition of MSMEs on the basis of turnover and investment is historic and timely. The backbone of country’s economy will now stand erect!,”