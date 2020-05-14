STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha teachers seek matriculation paper evaluation at home to ensure COVID-19 social distancing

As transportation has been restricted and hotels have been closed, it will be very difficult for the teachers, of whom around 35 to 40 per cent are women, to avail the facilities.

Published: 14th May 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fearing coronavirus spread, school teachers on Wednesday urged the State Government to revamp paper evaluation process of matriculation examination scheduled to resume from May 20 in order to ensure social distancing. They demanded to evaluate the exam papers at home.

Teachers under the aegis of Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) proposed the School and Mass Education department to allow home evaluation in line with the decision taken by the CBSE to maintain social distancing and check spread of the virus. 

General secretary of the association Prakash Chandra Mohanty said around 23,000 teachers will be engaged for evaluation work at 60 centres where maintaining social distance is a major challenge. “Home evaluation will be the most suitable option in this crisis situation,” Mohaty said.

As transportation has been restricted and hotels have been closed, it will be very difficult for the teachers, of whom around 35 to 40 per cent are women, to avail the facilities. If one person is tested positive at any centre, the Government will have to close the centre and put its teachers under home quarantine, he said. 

They said in case the Government doesn’t allow home evaluation, it should set up one examination centre for every two blocks to ensure that a teacher doesn’t have to face hurdles for transportation and accommodation. If these reforms are not included, it would be difficult for them to cooperate with the Government in the evaluation duty. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OSSTA Odisha teachers Class 12 board exams Class 10 board exams COVID 19 coronavirus social distancing
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp