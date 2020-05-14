STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Only 20 per cent migrants returning from Odisha can meet post-lockdown expenses: Study

Workers who desired to come back to their native places were also enquired about their plans to manage expenses once remittances given to them is stopped after the lockdown.

Published: 14th May 2020 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Odia migrants from Bengaluru heading to screening facility at Rasulgarh

Odia migrants from Bengaluru heading to screening facility at Rasulgarh (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Only one in every five migrant workers of Odisha planning to return home has enough resources and savings to help manage expenses post lockdown, reveals a study.

The report ‘Road to Resilience’ carried out by Gram Vikash in partnership with Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID) to study post-lockdown coping strategies of migrant workers and labourers from the State, also stated that an average monthly income of Rs 10,000 will prevent most of these workers and labourers from migrating to other cities in search of job. 

Workers who desired to come back to their native places were also enquired about their plans to manage expenses once remittances given to them is stopped after the lockdown.

At least 21.6 per cent migrant labourers revealed they have plans to return and stay back and said they have resources and savings to manage, whereas 12.3 per cent said they would look for government support.

The study found that around 30 per cent migrant workers have decided to return to the places they had come from within three months of lockdown, while 10 per cent will return within three to six months.

A third did not respond, while about 18 per cent were clueless as to what they would do. 

About 11.3 pc migrant workers covered under the study said that they will manage to find work in village; 10.6 per cent said they will depend on agriculture, 6.6 per cent said they will seek support from family and friends for their expenses. Another 6 per cent said that they will find out other ways.

Around 17.3 per cent had no clue as to how they will manage their expenses, the report stated.  As per the report a little over half the labourers surveyed stated that an income of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per month is enough for them to stay back, while others sought an income in the range of Rs 10,000 to 15,000 for the same.

Around 5 per cent of them stated that they expect a monthly income of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 to stay back.

“A monthly average income of Rs 10,000 would prevent workers from migrating to the cities,” the study said. The study was conducted in 13 community development blocks across Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nayagarh with a sample size of 572 of which 392 responded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant labourers Odisha Odisha migrant labourers
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp