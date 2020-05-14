STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court issues notice to government over PDS quota bungling 

The petition alleged that PDS dealers in Dharmasala block had deprived a good number of ration card holders of their advance quota and allowance.

Published: 14th May 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notice to the State Government on a PIL seeking a probe into the alleged misappropriation of advance quota and allowance sanctioned for ration card holders under the targeted public distribution system (PDS) in Jajpur’s Dharmasala block.

In wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the State Government had sanctioned PDS quota of beneficiaries for three months from April to June in advance along with allowance of Rs 1,000 for each of the ration card holders.

The petition alleged that PDS dealers in Dharmasala block had deprived a good number of ration card holders of their advance quota and allowance. 

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice SK Mishra issued the notice on Tuesday after hearing the petition filed by Sarbeswar Behura, a resident of Saroi under Dharmasala block, through video conferencing.

Advocates Mihir Sekhar Sahoo and Gopinath Sethy arguing the case for the petitioner pleaded for inquiry by an independent agency.

The bench fixed May 21 for hearing on the matter. Accordingly, the bench asked the Advocate General to file counter affidavit, if any by then. 

The bench also issued notice to the Centre (Secretary, Department of Food Supplies) and asked the Assistant Solicitor General to file counter affidavit if any.

The petitioner also cited Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi’s letter to Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das on April 23 to inquire into the ration distribution system in the district.

Sarangi in his letter said large number of beneficiaries in 14 villages under Jajpur, Binjharpur and Dharmasala blocks had been suffering due to denial of PDS quota for months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa HC PDS PDS quota
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp