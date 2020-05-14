STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rath Yatra: 60 servitors undergo COVID-19 testing

All servitor carpenters and others engaged in construction of chariots for the annual Rath Yatra this year will undergo Covid-19 tests.

Published: 14th May 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 10:00 AM

Three chariots kept ready in front of Jagannath temple on Wednesday, Rath Yatra

Three chariots kept ready in front of Jagannath temple (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: All servitor carpenters and others engaged in construction of chariots for the annual Rath Yatra this year will undergo Covid-19 tests. The Health department on Wednesday collected swab samples of 60 servitors for testing.

Public relation officer of Sri Jagannath temple LD Pujapanda said swabs of all the servitors and others working in the Ratha Khala will be collected in the next three days for Covid-19 test.

The test report would come within three days.

Sources said the servitors are being screened daily for other physical ailments. This exercise is part of the preparation for Snana Purnima ritual which will be held on June 5.

Covid-19 test of all Daitas and servitors listed to conduct ‘Pahandi’ on Snana Purnima of the trinity would be carried out. 

Meanwhile, the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration has begun gearing up to organise the Rath Yatra on June 23. Construction of the chariots is going on in full swing. Carpenters are working overtime to make up for the 12 delay and complete the first phase of work on May 17, the date for Bhaunri ritual. As many as 200 carpenters, roopakaras and blacksmiths are working in two shifts under the guidance of three Biswakarmas.

