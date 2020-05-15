STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12-year-old Odisha girl's efforts to return home in vain as she ends up in quarantine centre

The efforts of a 12-year-old girl to return home went in vain as she ended up in a quarantine centre here instead.

By Express News Service

The girl, a resident of Radharamanpara in the district, had been staying with her married sister at Mendhasal locality of Bhubaneswar since March 22.

After some relaxations during lockdown 3.0, she asked her brother-in-law to drop her home and the latter asked one of his friends to do the needful. She left the Capital on Wednesday and was dropped near her home.

However, locals, wary of the fact that she had returned from Bhubaneswar, which is in the Red Zone, asked her to undergo Covid-19 test or stay in quarantine. They also cited the example of a person who had returned from the Capital and tested positive.

District Child Protection Officer GS Behera intimated the Sub-Collector about the developments. The latter sent police and local civic body officials to the village to take stock of the situation. Finally, it was decided to send the girl to the municipal quarantine centre, said Behera.

