42 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha's Ganjam, tally 252

Advising traders to strictly adhere to the social distancing norm, the Collector said those violating the guideline will face action as per the law.

Published: 15th May 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 09:52 AM

Coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Even as Ganjam reported another 42 positive cases on Thursday, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange ruled out community transmission of the deadly virus in the district. With this, the number of coronavirus cases has reached 252 in the district.

Kulange said all the fresh cases are from different quarantine centres and the public should not panic since there are no reports of community spread of Covid-19 in the district.



Meanwhile, another woman put up in a quarantine centre in Kodala block delivered a baby boy on Wednesday night. She had returned to Ganjam along with her husband from Surat on May 9 and both were kept in a quarantine centre. The couple had no symptoms of Covid-19.

On Wednesday night, she complained of labour pain following which staff of the quarantine centre rang up the ambulance at around 11 pm. Immediately, the woman was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital but she gave birth in the ambulance at around 12.30 am.

Condition of both the mother and baby is stable and they have been admitted to the isolation ward of MKCGMCH, said superintendent Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra. He swab sample has been sent for test.

On Tuesday night, a woman, who returned from Surat, had delivered a baby in a quarantine centre in Mardhakote village of Kodala block.

Similarly, a coronavirus positive woman undergoing treatment at the Covid hospital on Sitalapalli gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, on Wednesday morning. However, the boy died. She had also returned from Surat. The swab sample of her husband has been collected and sent for test.

Laughter camps to keep inmates happy

The district administration has started ‘laughter camps’ at various quarantine centres to keep the inmates happy. The camps are being organised with an aim to relieve the inmates of boredom and stress.

Transport for migrant workers on foot

Ganjam DRDA launched SUGAM, an initiative to provide transport facilities to migrant workers who are returning to their native places on foot. Three NGOs have been engaged to provide food to migrants walking on roads and facilitate their travel in bus till Ganjam border.

Coronavirus
