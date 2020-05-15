Coronavirus outbreak: 17 test positive in Odisha's Jajpur, 15 more recover

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The district reported 17 more positive cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 88 in Jajpur.

While nine cases were reported from Dasarathapur block, two each were detected from Dharmasala, Jajpur and Bari and one each from Barchana and Jajpur municipality. Barchana block reported its first Covid-19 pocitive case on the day.

All the fresh positive cases are West Bengal returnees who were accommodated in quarantine centres in their respective blocks. On the other hand, another 15 coronavirus patients from the district recovered on the day. They have been discharged from the Covid hospital. With this, the total number of cured patients reached to 48 persons in the district. On Tuesday, 31 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovery. Earlier, two patients had recovered from the virus.

Of the total 88 positive cases in the district, 40 are still active. Sarpanch of Kimbhiriapala panchayat under Bari block declared a 24-hour shutdown in Gobindabati after two persons tested positive from the village. Sarpanch Pratima Sahoo sealed the village using Collector’s power entrusted on her by the State Government. Bari has so far reported eight positive cases.

Meanwhile, a day after imposing 48-hour shutdown to sanitise Chandikhole Bazaar on NH-16, sarpanch of Sunguda in Barchana block Chachalin Swain withdrew the directive on instructions of the local block development officer (BDO). The BDO issued a notification on Thursday clarifying such orders should only be imposed with the prior approval of the district administration.

Swain had ordered the shutdown as the market had been witnessing a surge of migrants returning to their homes for the last few days. The restriction was imposed from 5 pm on Wednesday. After Barchana BDO Ajit Narayan Giri got to know of the sarpanch’s directive, he issued the notification. Swain then withdrew her order on the day.

Giri said sarpanchs are empowered to implement shutdowns in containment zones only if people violate the guidelines. Such orders can be passed after taking permission from the district Collector so that necessary security arrangements can be made for enforcement.