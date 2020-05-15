STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Odisha crosses 620 with 86 more cases

As many as 86 more persons tested positive in Odisha on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 624.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As many as 86 more persons tested positive in Odisha on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 624.  The fresh cases have been reported from Ganjam (42), Jajpur (17), Kendrapara (13),  Bhadrak (9), Khurda (3) and Sundargarh (2) and mostly among migrant workers who have returned from Gujrat and West Bengal.

The returnees are all in quarantine centres.  All cases from Ganjam, Kendrapara and Khurda districts along with five from Bhadrak are Surat returnees.

Of the rest in Bhadrak, three had returned from West Bengal and one from Karnataka. All the cases in Jajpur are imported from Bengal.  The two cases detected in Sundargarh district are from the Rourkela containment zone.

Ganjam topped the list of worst hit districts with 252 cases, of which 249 are active as two have recovered and one person succumbed. The confirmed cases have risen to 88 in Jajpur, 53 in Khurda, 40 in Bhadrak, 25 in Sundargarh and 22 in Kendrapara.

However, the number of active cases in Khurda has come down to six as 45 affected persons in Bhubaneswar have already recovered and two have died. The number of active cases in Jajpur stands at 40 as 48 have already recovered. Altogether 463 active cases in the State are undergoing treatment at different Covid hospitals and three persons have died so far. 

Coronavirus
