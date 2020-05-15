STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

House gutted but duty comes first for this anganwadi worker in Odisha

It was another day on duty for Arundhati on Wednesday when at around 3 pm, she received a message from her sister-in-law that her house was on fire.

Published: 15th May 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

The worship room of Arundhati Moharana's house which was gutted.

The worship room of Arundhati Moharana's house which was gutted.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: An anganwadi worker, engaged at a quarantine home here, chose duty over personal interest bringing to fore the dedication and resolve of Covid-19 warriors across the State. 

Arundhati Moharana, a widow, posted at Anta village under Jeypore ICDS Centre, was put on duty at the local quarantine centre by the block administration. She has been working tirelessly to take care of the eight inmates lodged at the centre with the help of local self-help group members. 

It was another day on duty for Arundhati on Wednesday when at around 3 pm, she received a message from her sister-in-law that her house was on fire. 

Instead of rushing home, she called up the fire department from the centre. She stayed at work all the time while others doused the fire.

Arundhati said her family members can manage the fire but she could not leave as she was managing the affairs at the centre single-handedly. Fire personnel rushed to her home and brought the fire under control. Arundharti finally left the centre at 4 pm after handing over the charge to a local Asha worker. 

However, by that time, the worship room of her house was reduced to ashes. Arundhati stays with her two daughters and one son. It was the second time her house was on fire. Last year, a similar tragedy had struck her due to a short circuit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  Coronavirus warrior COVID 19 warrior
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp