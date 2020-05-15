House gutted but duty comes first for this anganwadi worker in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: An anganwadi worker, engaged at a quarantine home here, chose duty over personal interest bringing to fore the dedication and resolve of Covid-19 warriors across the State.

Arundhati Moharana, a widow, posted at Anta village under Jeypore ICDS Centre, was put on duty at the local quarantine centre by the block administration. She has been working tirelessly to take care of the eight inmates lodged at the centre with the help of local self-help group members.

It was another day on duty for Arundhati on Wednesday when at around 3 pm, she received a message from her sister-in-law that her house was on fire.

Instead of rushing home, she called up the fire department from the centre. She stayed at work all the time while others doused the fire.

Arundhati said her family members can manage the fire but she could not leave as she was managing the affairs at the centre single-handedly. Fire personnel rushed to her home and brought the fire under control. Arundharti finally left the centre at 4 pm after handing over the charge to a local Asha worker.

However, by that time, the worship room of her house was reduced to ashes. Arundhati stays with her two daughters and one son. It was the second time her house was on fire. Last year, a similar tragedy had struck her due to a short circuit.